Frecon Construction Chosen to Build New Dundas Manor 

WDMH

A major milestone in the construction of the new Dundas Manor has been reached. Following a rigorous tendering process, Frecon Construction Limited has been awarded the contract to build the new home. Site preparation is already underway with construction to begin early in 2024. It will take approximately two years to complete.

“Thank you to the Ministry of Long-Term Care for their support and their commitment to building a beautiful new home for our residents,” notes Lisa Little, Board Chair. “This is a significant next step for Dundas Manor and we are excited to welcome Frecon to our team.”

“I’m excited to be a part of this community milestone,” states Douglas Drevniok, Frecon Vice-President. “Our company is entrenched in this community; between the number of staff that reside in the area, our afflation with the Winchester BMR, and the care my family and staff have benefited from by the amazing team at WDMH over the year. It feels good to have a part in building something that touches close to home.”

Frecon Construction is a full-service general contracting firm that has more than 50 years of construction experience in eastern Ontario. The company is headquartered in Russell and has over 100 full-time employees. Frecon is a proud family business owned by the Drevniok family.

To celebrate this major milestone, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held on Friday, December 15th at 9:30 am beside the Community Care Building at 530 Fred Street in Winchester. Join us and don’t forget to bring your shovel. Snow shovels are welcome too!

The new two-story Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Thirty additional residents will be welcomed. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window.

The new Dundas Manor will cost $63 million. The Ministry of Long-Term Care is providing $45 million. The WDMH Foundation is leading the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign to raise the remaining $18 million. To date, more than $12 million has been given by our generous community.

If you have questions about the new Dundas Manor building, please contact Philippe Marleau, Project Manager Redevelopment at phil.marleau@dundasmanor.ca or 613-774-2422 ext. 6341.

For more information on the fundraising campaign to build the new Dundas Manor, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca. This website also includes resident and donor profiles as well as photos of the new home.