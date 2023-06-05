Future Cornwall Fire Station Headquarters and Training Centre breaks ground

Work on the future Cornwall Fire Station Headquarters and Training Centre at the corner of Brookdale Avenue and Tollgate Road, officially began on May 30 with a ceremonial sod turning event.

The new facility will provide a safe, productive and effective work site for firefighting crews.

The station design reflects the department’s values and supports an inclusive environment, such as gender-inclusive living quarters, washrooms and showers.

“On behalf of Cornwall Fire Services, I am grateful for the unanimous support of Council to construct this new Headquarters Station and training facility, meeting the life safety needs of our community today and into the future,” said Cornwall Fire Services Chief Matthew Stephenson.

The new headquarters will also include a new community and training room. Cornwall Fire Service crews will use this room for their regular training. The community will also be able to book it for events and meetings. The room will be designed to serve as an emergency comfort centre that can be available 24 hours a day during an emergency. It will also provide a climate-controlled environment, gender-neutral washrooms and self-sufficient emergency backup power supply.

The process of creating the new fire station began back in 2018, when a public consultation session was held to gather feedback from residents. The then council approved the capital project in 2019.

“Today we mark another important step in ensuring that our fire fighters have the appropriate tools that they need, and further ensuring fire safety in our community,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “This new fire hall will result in better coverage, reduced response times, training facilities and notably, provide an emergency comfort centre for our residents in times of need.”

The current Fire Station Headquarters is located at 10 Fourth Street West and is a one storey, approximately 11,000 sq. ft. structure that was constructed in 1970.

There have been minor repairs and upgrades made throughout the years to maintain the appearance of the building; however, the building has insufficient office space for the current number of day employees.

In addition, the living quarters, apparatus floor, storage and training areas are insufficient in size due to the growth of staff, fleet, and training needs.

The City of Cornwall’s Fire Services department consists of 64 full-time staff members which includes 8-day staff members at the Headquarters Station and anywhere between 10 to 14 operation members on shift divided in two (2) fire stations (6 to 8 stationed at Headquarters at all time).

For more information about the new fire station headquarters and training center, visit: www.Cornwall.ca/newfirestation