KinsmenTV’s Progressive Bingo is Underway!

The progressive jackpot is here to stay as KinsmenTV Bingo celebrates its 50th anniversary in 2023!

On January 3rd, the Kinsmen Club of Cornwall announced a new, progressive jackpot to celebrate the milestone of 50 years of KinsmenTV Bingo. Since there have been no winners so far this month, this week the jackpot is $1,000 for the Tuesday, February 7th game. All you have to do is get a Bingo in 50 numbers or less.

“The jackpot started at $500, and we add $100 each week until it is won. Then we start again at $500 with an additional $100 each week,” explained Kinsmen Club President, Claude Legault. “We will monitor sales to see if they increase as the progressive jackpot increases and adjust, if necessary, the number of cards distributed each week.”

KinsmenTV Bingo takes place every Tuesday at 6:30pm on YourTV Cornwall channel 11 or 700 (HD) as well as in person at The Royal Canadian Legion and Lola’s Pub and Grill. Cards are available at more than 30 community outlets, including corner stores, the Lottery Centres at Walmart Supercenter or Giant Tiger, and Baxtrom’s Independent.