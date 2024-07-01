RENAISSANCE DISTRICT NEWS: JUNE ISSUE

MADE IN THE SHADE

Last month a variety of trees were planted in the Renaissance district thanks to the The Raisin River Conservation crew, Parks folks and volunteers. Mattice Park is looking really good!

HEALTH IS WEALTH

It is good for your health and well-being to live in a clean, comfortable setting which is precisely why the Association continues to ask the city to invest in a plan to tackle sub-standard housing and related health and safety hazards in the district.

We met 12 months ago with Mayor Towndale and senior management to offer recommendations to clean up this area of town. We understand there was a consultation between our mayor and the mayor of Kingston to ascertain if Cornwall could undertake a strategy Kingston used for its streetscape plan. We are eagerly awaiting an update from the mayor and Mathieu Fleury, CAO.

HOUSING CRISIS X 2

While ‘affordable’ housing is top of mind for the municipality, dilapidated housing in the east end, and elsewhere, should be equally important to municipal authorities. Surely there is funding to manage this ugly reality. The current situation however favors slum landlords who, for decades, do as they please.

BLITZ IT!

For the next few months Bylaw personnel should set its sights on properties which are embarrassingly substandard instead of combing the streets in search of parking violations and other minor pursuits.

In terms of signs of progress we have noted one property was boarded up recently and another building had been clad last year with new siding on one side of it. There are dozens of rundown rentals and vacant properties that need attention, including hard to miss spots right on McConnell Ave. and Montreal Rd.

UP IN SMOKE

The WATERFRONT TRAIL is a NO SMOKING zone. It begins at the Kirkman Crt. entrance, off of Montreal Rd., runs through St. Lawrence College, past Lamoureux Park to Guidon Park. St. Lawrence College is also a SMOKE-FREE campus.

Do you realize tossing butts into the river and on the shoreline pollutes the river? If you smoke please respect our fish, turtles and waterfowl and be considerate of those who consume fish from our river.

We recently requested Parks and Recreation to place NO SMOKING icons on the metal benches on the waterfront trail. These benches are intended for everyone to enjoy.

TRASH TALKING

Residents and visitors to the district should use garbage cans and recycling bins for their empty bottles, cans, paper cups, fishing line, etc. or bring their trash home to discard. Let’s enjoy the beautiful setting and unique features of the Renaissance district which is blessed with a stretch of waterfront, fishing spots, a cycling and walking trail, 2 parks and other amenities. Let’s keep it clean.

COOL ACCOMMODATIONS

Check out the AIR B&Bs in the district. One of these may be an ideal spot for your family and friends when they visit. There are several of these just steps from the waterfront!

Have a wonderful summer!

RENAISSANCE DISTRICT ASSOCIATION