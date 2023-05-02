Mayor Towndale to speak at Cornwall Breakfast Connections

Mayor Justin Towndale will be the guest speaker at the upcoming Breakfast Connections event on May 17th.

The popular networking event will be taking place on May 17th at the Cornwall Civic Complex, Salon B from 7:30 am to 9:30 am. The event is open to business owners and community leaders from Cornwall and neighboring municipalities. Organizers encourage early registration as seats are limited.

The re-launch of Breakfast Connections earlier this year was a huge success. The community has welcomed the opportunity to reconnect and share information.

“We are looking forward to hosting the Cornwall edition of Breakfast Connections on May 17th,” says Shauna Baggs, Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. “I’m pleased to welcome City of Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale as our keynote speaker.”

Mayor Towndale will be providing an overview of the Council term so far: accomplishments, challenges, opportunities, and the plan forward.

“The recent return of Breakfast Connections is a welcome opportunity for business, government, and other stakeholders to connect and network,” says Mayor Towndale. “The City of Cornwall is pleased to host this event, and thanks the Cornwall Enterprise Business Centre and the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce, along with all the sponsors, for making great events like this happen.”

Launch of Digital Service Squad Program

The event will also formally launch the region’s new Digital Service Squad program. The program offers one-one assistance as well as support for basic website setup, Google Business Profiles, 360⁰ photos, social media presence, and much more. Squad members are also trained to help qualified small businesses with the development of their Digital Transformation Plan and then with the application process for a $2,500 Digital Transformation Grant.

“We are thrilled to have been successful in securing additional support for small businesses in our community,” said Shauna Baggs, Cornwall Business Enterprise Centre. “We look forward to welcoming Kay Matthews, Executive Director of the Ontario Business Improvement Area Association to help introduce this valuable new program to our region.”

A full complimentary breakfast will be served and is made possible through the generous support of Cornwall Chamber of Commerce, Choose Cornwall, Desjardins, the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, Seguin Financial and ACC Futures.

“We’re grateful to be able to support important networking events for businesses like Breakfast Connections,” says Angela Bero, General Manger Cornwall Chamber of Commerce. “We look forward to welcoming Kay Mathews and her team from OBIAA to Cornwall to launch the Digital Service Squad program that will support the digital needs of our members and greater region.”

Register Today

There is no cost to attend the Business Breakfast, however, pre-registration is required. Space is limited to 100 attendees, so be sure to register early to avoid disappointment!