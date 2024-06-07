Measures during the strike

The Seaway International Bridge Corporation (SIBC) says it is taking proactive steps to manage traffic flow and ensure safety if job action is taken by Canadian Border Services Agency personnel. In response to potential bottlenecks at the CBSA entrance, SIBC will be implementing specific measures to alleviate congestion and maintain efficient movement of vehicles.

During the strike, the centre toll booth lane will be dedicated to domestic traffic only in situations where there would be a bottleneck at the entrance of CBSA. This strategic measure will allow domestic traffic to circulate around the congested area, reducing delays and improving traffic flow.

“Our primary concern is the safety and efficiency of traffic across the Seaway International Bridge,” said Marc Chénier, Bridge Director of SIBC. “By dedicating the center toll booth lane to domestic traffic during peak congestion periods, we aim to minimize disruption and maintain smooth operations.”

SIBC’s maintenance staff will be actively directing traffic on the bridge to ensure safety and efficiency. Additionally, toll staff will be empowered to open the centre toll booth lane as needed, coordinating the flow of traffic to best manage the situation.

Emergency vehicles will continue to have priority access to the centre toll lane, ensuring that critical services are not impeded during this period.

“SIBC remains committed to providing a safe and efficient crossing for all travelers and will continue to monitor the situation closely. We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this time.”

Live traffic cams of the Seaway International Bridge traffic can also be viewed at: http://sibc.us.tempcloudsite.com/bridge.php