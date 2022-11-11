On behalf of our “unknown” defenders that never came home

“Of the more than 66,000 Canadians who died in the First World War, almost 20,000 have no identifiable grave. Of the nearly 117,000 Canadians who have died in all wars since the birth of our country, a total of 28,000 have no known grave.”

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is intended to honour the approximately 116,000 Canadians who died in combat, as well as all members of the Canadian Armed Forces—in all branches—who died or may die in all conflicts, past, present, and future. It is 3.5 metres (12 ft) long, 2.5 metres (8 ft) wide, and 1 metre (3 ft) high and built of Caledonia granite, originally quarried in Rivière-à-Pierre, Quebec, with a bronze relief sculpture and four bronze corner pieces. The bronze work shows a medieval sword, a First World War helmet, and branches of maple and laurel leaves (symbolising both victory and death). Three of the corner pieces show the different variants of the Memorial Cross during the reigns of three Canadian monarchs since the cross’ inception—George V, George VI, and Elizabeth II—while the fourth is a poppy.

The original headstone of the unknown soldier is the sole artifact and the focal point of Memorial Hall exhibit within the Canadian War Museum. The hall was designed in such a way that sunlight will only frame the headstone once each year on the 11th of November at 11:00 am.

Since 2007, a pair of sentries from the Ceremonial Guard, in full dress uniform and with unloaded weapons, have been stationed at the tomb, on rotation from 9 am to 5 pm. Originally, the programme ran only through July and August. This was expanded in 2014 to run from April 9 (the date of the start of the Battle of Vimy Ridge) to November 10, as well as during significant military anniversaries throughout the rest of the year

At the former burial site of the unknown soldier, a grave marker similar to the other headstones in the Cabaret-Rouge Cemetery was placed at the now-empty grave. It is inscribed with these words:

ANCIENNE SÉPULTURE D’UN

SOLDAT CANADIEN INCONNU

MORT AU COURS DE LA

PREMIÈRE GUERRE MONDIALE.

IL A ÉTÉ EXHUMÉ

LE 25 MAI 2000

ET IL REPOSE MAINTENANT AU

MONUMENT COMMÉMORATIF

DE GUERRE DU CANADA

À OTTAWA

THE FORMER GRAVE OF AN

UNKNOWN CANADIAN SOLDIER

OF THE FIRST WORLD WAR.

HIS REMAINS WERE REMOVED

ON 25 MAY 2000 AND NOW

LIE INTERRED AT THE

NATIONAL WAR MEMORIAL

IN OTTAWA CANADA.