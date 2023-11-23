Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – James Neville, 42, of Cornwall was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with a release order and fail to comply with a probation order. It is alleged the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside with a surety. It is also alleged he was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On Nov. 21, 2023, it is alleged the man had not been residing with his surety. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 22, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000, UTTERING THREATS, INDECENT ACT, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Nickolas Russell, 33, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 22, 2023, and charged with the following:

Mischief under $5,000

Two counts uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to damage property

Indecent act

Two counts assault with a weapon

It is alleged on Nov. 21, 2023, the man damaged property, made threats to cause harm to an individual and their property, committed an indecent act and swung a weapon at the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Nov. 22, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

