Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY, BREAK AND ENTER

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 24, 2023, and charged with seven counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of break and enter. It is alleged on Nov. 16, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate in any way with ex-spouse and other specific individuals, to not be within 150 metres of them and to not attend their residence. It is alleged on Nov. 24, 2023, the man attended the residence and refused to leave. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

IMPAIRED BY DRUG

Cornwall, ON – Rohullah Baiqra, 23, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 24, 2023, and charged with impaired operation. It is alleged on Nov. 24, 2023, police were conducting a R.I.D.E program where the man was stopped at the checkpoint. An investigation ensued. As a result of the investigation, it is alleged the man was operating his motor vehicle under the influence of drugs. The man was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on Dec. 14, 2023.

ASSAULT, SPOUSAL ASSAULT, MISCHIEF UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – A 47-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Nov. 26, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Spousal assault

Mischief under $5,000

Assault with intent to resist arrest

Assault causing bodily harm

Utter threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on Nov. 26, 2023, the man made threats, choked his girlfriend and damaged property in their residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. It is also alleged that while being taken into custody, the man resisted arrest and assaulted police. He was held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Clarissa Square, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on Nov. 26, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 2, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. On Nov. 26, 2023, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Dec. 28, 2023.

ASSAULT, CAUSING A DISTURBANCE

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old youth from Cornwall was arrested on Nov. 26, 2023, and charged with assault and causing a disturbance. It is alleged on Nov. 26, 2023, the youth assaulted a family member and caused a disturbance. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

