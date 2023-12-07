Police Blotter

CPS

WARRANT, THEFT UNDER $5,000

Cornwall, ON – Armand Bruno Grenon, 45, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 6, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged between July 17, 2023 and Sept. 25, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to report in person to a probation officer and to live at a place approved by the probation officer. He failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged that on Nov. 12, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 6, 2023, the man was located, and the warrant was executed. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Jan. 4, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Barbara Cleary, 74, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2023, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with probation order and one count of fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on Dec. 7, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order to keep the peace and be of good behaviour and to not go outside her residence with alcohol on her body. It is also alleged on this date, the woman was bound by an undertaking to not attend a specific establishment. It is alleged on Dec. 7, 2023, the woman attended the establishment she was prohibited from. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the woman was under the influence of alcohol. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREAK AND ENTER, RESIST ARREST, ASSAULT POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Konner Thompson, 18, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2023, and charged with:

Break and enter

Resist arrest

Assault police

It is alleged that on Dec. 6, 2023, police responded to a residence in regards to an unwanted person. While police were present, it is alleged the man attempted to gain entry to the residence. The man was taken into custody. It is alleged that while being taken into custody, the man resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 42 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

The mapping data on the Crime Plot Map is an extract from the Cornwall Police Service and only contains incidents that meet public disclosure eligibility in order to protect the identity of the victims. Since only a subset of data is displayed, the number of mapped incidents may not be a true reflection of how many incidents are actually on file for the day(s) or time range selected.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

