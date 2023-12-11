Police Blotter

CPS

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 7, 2023, and charged with assault. It is alleged on Dec. 7, 2023, the man punched his girlfriend several times. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Jan. 11, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Patricia Rosenberg, 32, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 7, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant and charged with:

Theft under $5,000

Failing to comply with probation

Obstruct police officer

It is alleged on Oct. 27, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend police headquarters to be fingerprinted and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. It is also alleged on Dec. 7, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the woman attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. She was stopped by the store’s Loss Prevention Officer, police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, it is alleged the woman provided a false name to police. The warrant was executed, she was charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2024.

DANGEROUS OPERATION, POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED SUBTANCE, FLIGHT

Cornwall, ON – McGill Bouchard, 47, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, and charged with the following:

Flight from peace officer

Dangerous operation

Possession of scheduled substance

Possession of scheduled substance for purpose of trafficking

Operation while prohibited

Fail to comply with release order

It is alleged on Dec. 8, 2023, police observed a vehicle being operated with no lights in the early morning hours. When police attempted to intercept the vehicle, the man evaded police. While evading police, the man struck a fire hydrant and then fled the scene on foot. He was located, taken into custody and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, police located a quantity of drugs and items consistent with its trafficking. It is also alleged the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not possess or consume unlawful drugs or substances. The man was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 52 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.

