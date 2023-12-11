Police Blotter

CPS

DECEMBER 11, 2023

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – Justin Pawis-Lepage, 31, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants. It is alleged on Oct. 2, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprinting and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. It is also alleged on Nov. 28, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. Another warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 8, 2023, the man was located and the warrants were executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Jamal Davy-Gordon, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, and charged with three counts of fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Dec. 8, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to reside at a specific residence to not leave the residence without written permission, and to not possess or consume drugs. It is also alleged on Dec. 8, 2023, the man was located while dealing with a separate matter. He was taken into custody. While being taken into custody, police located a quantity of drugs. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

ROBBERY, FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – John Sawatis, 43, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, and charged with robbery with violence and fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on Dec. 8, 2023, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged that on Dec. 8, 2023, the man attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise and left the store without attempting to pay for it. It is also alleged when the man was approached by the Loss Prevention Officer, the man stated and gestured that he was in possession of an edged weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Oakes, 33, of Akwesasne, was arrested on Dec. 8, 2023, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Nov. 17, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On Dec. 8, 2023, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Jeramy Thompson, 26, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2023, and charged with fail to comply with release order. It is alleged on Dec. 9, 2023, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times. It is alleged on Dec. 9, 2023, the man was not within his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 9, 2023, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, FORCIBLE CONFINEMENT, RESIST, POSSESSION

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 9, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Forcible confinement

Resist peace officer

Possession of scheduled substance

It is alleged on Dec. 9, 2023, the man assaulted his girlfriend and refused to let her leave the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. While being taken into custody, the man resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of a quantity of a drug. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Jessica Szalai, 30, of Cornwall, was arrested on Dec. 9, 2023, on the strength of outstanding warrants and also charged with the following:

Two counts of theft under $5,000

Three counts of fail to comply with probation order

One count of fail to comply with release order

It is alleged that on July 25, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for her arrest. It is also alleged that on Sept. 26, 2023, the woman was scheduled to attend court and failed to do so. Another warrant was issued for her arrest. It is also alleged that on Sept. 27, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not attend a specific Second Street business. It is also alleged she was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to not attend a specific Second Street business. On this date, it is alleged the woman attended the Second Street business she was prohibited from, selected merchandise, and left the store without making an attempt to pay. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. It is also alleged that on Nov. 17, 2023, the woman was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. On this date, it is alleged the woman attended a Ninth Street business, selected merchandise, and left the store without attempting to pay for it. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On Dec. 9, 2023, the woman was located during an unrelated matter. The warrants were executed, she was charged accordingly, and released to appear in court on Jan. 16, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 42-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on Dec. 10, 2023, and charged with the following:

Assault

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Assault with a weapon

Forcible confinement

It is alleged on Dec. 10, 2023, the man assaulted and threw items at his spouse. It is also alleged the man threatened his spouse and prevented him from leaving the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

