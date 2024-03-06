Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Kyle Cornett, 27, of Long Sault, was arrested on March 5, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to the CPS by telephone or in person and to sign in as required. He failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 5, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address the matter. The warrant was executed and he was released to appear in court on April 9, 2024.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jacob Benoit, 25, of Kingston, was arrested on March 5, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on Aug. 14, 2023, the man was scheduled to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 5, 2024, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 5, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with probation order and spousal assault. It is alleged on March 5, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to not have contact with his girlfriend if consuming alcohol within the previous 24 hours. It is also alleged on this date, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man had also consumed alcohol. He was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. The man’s name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

