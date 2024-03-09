Police Blotter

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 27-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 7, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on March 7, 2024, the man damaged his mother’s property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on April 9, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Nicholas Mitchell, 23, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 7, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged, the man was scheduled to attend court on Dec. 20, 2023, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 7, 2024, the man was located while police were dealing with a separate matter. The warrant was executed and the man was held for a bail hearing.

SPOUSAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 7, 2024, and charged with spousal assault. It is alleged on March 7, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

