Police Blotter

BREAK AND ENTER, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, UTTERING THREATS TO CAUSE DEATH

Cornwall, ON – Alexandra Benedict, 28, of Akwesasne, was arrested on March 18, 2024, and charged with the following:

Break and enter – commit indictable offence

Assault with a weapon

Assault causing bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

It is alleged on March 11, 2024, the woman broke into the residence of an individual known to her, assaulted her with a weapon and assaulted her causing injuries. It is also alleged the woman made death threats to the individual. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 18, 2024, the woman attended police headquarters to address the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF, ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM, UTTERING THREATS, ASSAULT, DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 37-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 18, 2024, and charged with the following:

Seven counts of fail to comply with release order

Mischief – domestic

Assault

Assault cause bodily harm – choke, suffocate or strangle

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm

Uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm – domestic

Uttering threats to damage property

Uttering threats to damage or injure animal

Domestic assault

It is alleged on March 9, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his son, to not be within 100 meters of any place his son is known to be and to not be outside his residence with any alcohol in his body. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a second release order with the relevant conditions to remain in his residence at all times except with his surety, to not contact his son and to not be outside his residence with alcohol in his system. Finally, it is alleged, on this date, the man was bound by a third release order with the relevant condition to not be outside his residence with any alcohol in his blood.

It is alleged on March 9, 2024, the man damaged his partner’s property, assaulted his son, choked him, threatened to assault him, threatened to kill him, threatened to kill his partner, threatened to damage her property, threatened to kill her dog and assaulted her. It is also alleged the man left the residence without his surety and with alcohol in his body. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On March 18, 2024, police responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victims.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 21-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on March 19, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with release order and one count of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on March 19, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant conditions to not communicate with his girlfriend and to not be within 100 metres of her. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, is alleged on this date, the man was in contact with his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on May 2, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 61 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today).

CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

CPS MISSION

In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.