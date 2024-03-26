Police Blotter

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 26 year old man of Cornwall was arrested on March 25, 2024, and charged with five counts of failing to comply with probation. It is alleged on March 18th, 2024, the man was bound by two probation orders with the relevant conditions to keep the peace and be of good behaviour, and to not contact his ex-girlfriend and another specific person. On this date, it is alleged the man contacted the specific individual he was prohibited from to indirectly communicate with his ex-girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On March 25, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim of previous matters to which his probation order was imposed by the court.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Timothy Oaks, 33, of Akwesasne, was arrested on March 25, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged on March 02, 2024 the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to CPS between a certain date and time and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On March 25, 2024, the man was located by members of the Akwesasne Mohawk Police and the warrant was executed. He was held for a bail hearing.

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULED SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Melanie Deschamps, 29, of Cornwall, was arrested on March 25, 2024, and charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking. It is alleged on Feb 21, 2024, members of CPS executed a warrant on a residence in the City of Cornwall and found the woman to be in possession of a quantity of drugs. An investigation ensued. On March 25th, 2024, the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly, and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 61 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8 a.m. yesterday to 8 a.m. today). CPS reserves the right to not post all calls for service in order to protect the identity of the victims.

CPS MISSION

In partnership with diverse communities, we are committed to the pursuit of excellence and keeping our city safe.