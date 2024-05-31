Police Blotter

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Harlen Edwards, 43, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 29, 2024, on the strength of an outstanding warrant. It is alleged, the man was scheduled to attend court on May 15, 2024, and failed to do so. A warrant was issued for his arrest. On May 29, 2024, the man was located and the warrant was executed. He was released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Richard Saulnier, 45, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 29, 2024, and charged with two counts of fail to comply with undertaking and one count of fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on May 27, 2024, the man was bound by an undertaking with the relevant conditions to not communicate with two specific individuals and to not attend or be within 100 metres of the individual’s person, place of residence, employment or any place they may be. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man communicated with one of the individuals. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 29, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with domestic assault with a weapon. It is alleged on May 30, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend with a weapon. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Ashley Delle-Palme, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with assault. It is alleged on May 23, 2024, the woman assaulted an individual known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 30, 2024, the woman was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. She was held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – Larry Labelle, 47, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order and fail to comply with probation order. It is alleged on May 14, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to report to police headquarters by phone once per week. It is also alleged on this date, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man failed to report to the CPS. An investigation ensued. On May 30, 2024, the man attended police headquarters to address a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on May 26, 2024, the man assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 30, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on June 25, 2024. His name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

UTTERING THREATS, ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and assault with a weapon. It is alleged on May 30, 2024, the youth made threats to an individual known to her. It is also alleged the youth attempted to assault the individual with her dog. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. Her name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Sheldon Berger-McIntosh, 20, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 30, 2024, and charged with possession of a schedule I substance. On May 30, 2024, police responded to a trouble with youth complaint and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was in possession of a schedule I substance. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

On May 31, 2024, the man was once again arrested and charged with fail to comply with undertaking. It is alleged on May 31, 2024, he was bound by an undertaking with the relevant condition to not attend a specific address. Furthermore, it is alleged on this date, the man attended the residence he was not permitted to attend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. He was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. The man was held for a bail hearing.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Travis Cook, 42, of Akwesasne, was arrested on May 31, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 24, 2024, the man attended a Vincent Massey Drive business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 31, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 16, 2024.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Thomas Huffman, 47, of Cornwall, was arrested on May 31, 2024, and charged with theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 24, 2024, the man attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On May 31, 2024, the man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 2, 2024.

