Police Blotter

ARSON

Cornwall, ON – On June 4, 2024, members of the Cornwall Police Service were dispatched to the area of Legion Ball Park on Bergeron Drive in relation to a fire at the baseball diamonds. An investigation ensued.

As a result of the investigation, five youths were arrested.

A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was charged with arson – damage to property

A 15-year-old Cornwall youth was charged with arson – damage to property

A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was charged with arson – damage to property

A 17-year-old Cornwall youth was charged with arson – damage to property

It is alleged on June 4, 2024, the youths attended the Legion Ball Park and set fire in the area of the batting cage.

The five individuals were located, taken into custody and each charged accordingly. The youths were released to appear in court at a later date.

Their names were not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANTS, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Stephanie Roskell, 27, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 5, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with seven counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged:

On Jan. 26, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Jan. 29, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Feb. 12, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On Feb. 14, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On May 14, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On May 25, 2024, the woman attended a Second Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest.

On May 27, 2024, the woman attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. A warrant was issued for her arrest

On June 5, 2024, police responded to a warrants call. The woman was located, the warrants were executed and she was charged accordingly. The woman was released to appear in court on July 25, 2024.

WARRANTS, FAIL TO COMPLY, SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – James McCormick, 48, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 5, 2024, on the strength of outstanding warrants and charged with four counts of fail to comply with release order and two counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged on May 7, 2024, the man was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside at a specific address and to notify the officer in charge of any change of address. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Montreal Road business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the item. Police were called and an investigation ensued. The investigation revealed the man was not living at the residence he was supposed to be residing at, and he had not notified authorities of the change of address. A warrant was issued for his arrest. Furthermore, it is alleged on May 25, 2024, the man was once again bound by a release order with the relevant condition to reside at a specific address and to notify the officer in charge of any change of address. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a Ninth Street East business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation once again revealed the man was not living at the residence he was supposed to be residing at, and he had once again not notified authorities of the change of address. A second warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 5, 2024, a member of the CPS, while working patrol, located the man. The warrant was executed and he was charged accordingly. The man was released to appear in court on July 25, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on June 5, 2024, and charged with fail to comply with release order. On June 5, 2024, police responded to a bail violation call. It is alleged on May 3, 2024, the youth was bound by a release order with the relevant condition to remain in his residence at all times except when in the presence of an adult approved by the Children’s Aid Society of SD&G. Furthermore, it is alleged on May 3, 2024, while the youth was being supervised by a social worker in a public area, the youth fled from his social worker and was unsupervised for a period of time. On June 5, 2024, the youth was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

SHOPLIFTING

Cornwall, ON – Travis Cook, 42, of Akwesasne, was arrested on June 5, 2024, and charged with three counts of theft under $5,000. It is alleged:

On May 23, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

Later on May 23, 2024, the man attended the same Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and once again left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On May 30, 2024, the man attended a Ninth Street West business, selected merchandise and left the store without making an attempt to pay for the items. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued.

On June 5, 2024, the man was located while police were dealing with a separate matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 25, 2024.

FAIL TO COMPLY, MISCHIEF, POSSESSION BREAK-IN INSTRUMENTS, THEFT

Cornwall, ON – John Bazil, 50, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 5, 2024, and charged with the following:

Fail to comply with probation order

Four counts of mischief under $5,000

Possession of break-in instruments

Theft under $5,000

It is alleged on April 5, 2024, the man was bound by a probation order with the relevant condition to keep the peace and be of good behaviour. It is also alleged on this date, the man attended a bank and caused mischief while tampering with four separate ATM machines. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The investigation also revealed the man was in possession of break-in instruments and attempted to steal money. On June 5, 2024, while police were conducting a traffic stop, the man was located as a passenger in the vehicle. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Raymond Saumure, 57, of Cornwall, was arrested on June 5, 2024, and charged with mischief under $5,000. It is alleged on June 5, 2024, the man caused damage to an individual’s vehicle. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The man was located, taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released to appear in court on July 11, 2024.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 39-year-old Cornwall woman was arrested on June 6, 2024, and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged on June 6, 2024, the woman assaulted her boyfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. The woman was located, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on July 11, 2024. Her name was not released to protect the identity of the victim.

