River Institute to Host Fundraiser Dinner at 30th Annual River Symposium

The St. Lawrence River Institute will be hosting the 30th Annual River Symposium this October 25th to 27th. For the last three decades, the River Symposium has provided a unique platform for researchers, educators, students, environmental professionals, policymakers, and members of the public to connect and share knowledge in support of freshwater ecosystem conservation and sustainable resource management.

This year, in honor of the event’s 30th anniversary, the River Institute will be hosting a celebratory fundraiser dinner. The event will be held October 25th at 6:00pm at the Best Western Parkway Inn and Conference Centre and will include a cocktail hour, dinner, drinks, a silent auction and live music with Nick Seguin. The River Institute welcomes everyone to join in on the festivities!

The 2023 River Symposium will be a three-day hybrid event that will include two in-person days hosted at the Cornwall Civic Complex on October 25th and 26th, and one fully online day on October 27th. This event will feature booths, an interactive art installation, a youth-oriented networking event hosted by Water Canada, and a science competition for regional high school students.

Registration for the River Symposium is free and open to the public. For those unable to attend in-person, all presentations and talks will be live-streamed for virtual attendees, and recordings will be made available following the event.

To purchase a dinner ticket and/or register for the River Symposium please visit riversymposium.riverinstitute.ca/2023. The last day to reserve a ticket for the dinner is October 22nd.

The River Institute was established in 1994 as a unique community partnership involving the Mohawks of Akwesasne, government, education, business and industry. Its mandate is to conduct environmental research, education, and outreach with a focus on the Great Lakes / St. Lawrence River ecosystem.