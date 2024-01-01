Share the Forest Day at the Summerstown Trails

January 1, 2024 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Share the Forest Day at the Summerstown Trails
A group of cyclists ready to leave for their outing, standing behind "Santa's sleigh" filled with donated food items for a local food bank. (Photo credit: Keith Smith) (Photo : credit: Keith Smith)

SUMMERSTOWN, ON – The Summerstown Flow Riders, which groups the fat bike community that is part of the Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST), hosted, this past Saturday, their first annual Share the Summerstown Forest Day and Food Bank Drive which was a great success. Event organizer Keith Smith was more than happy with the 40 cyclists, hikers and runners who gathered to share the trails and enjoy the forest. 

The most adventurous (and fit!) biked 20 km of the trails and had great stories to tell afterwards as people gathered for refreshments in the FOTST Chalet at the trailhead. The hikers adopted a more sedate pace and enjoyed the sun which gave a nice warm feeling on the shoulders. 

This was a participation event and while the friendship was well shared so was the joy of giving as Santa’s sleigh was well stocked with nonperishable items for a local food bank. For the occasion, the red utility sled that the Friends own was used to collect the items. FOTST president, Vic Leroux stated, “This is one of the many activities that the Friends organize to help those in need, in addition to our many community service programs that we run such as hosting students on field trips and seniors’ groups.”

The Summerstown Trails are located on Summerstown Road (C.R. 27), 1.6 km north of exit 804 off the 401. 

 

 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

It’s a Go! Shovels in the Ground for the New Dundas Manor!
Local News

It’s a Go! Shovels in the Ground for the New Dundas Manor!

It was both work and play as dozens of residents, families, staff, donors, neighbours and community members…

SUDS HEIST DIDN’T GO WELL FOR CROOKS
Local News

SUDS HEIST DIDN’T GO WELL FOR CROOKS

There are dumb crooks and there are really dumb crooks. In the early hours of Dec. 12, 1937, a taxi driver was flagged down by three…