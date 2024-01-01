Share the Forest Day at the Summerstown Trails

SUMMERSTOWN, ON – The Summerstown Flow Riders, which groups the fat bike community that is part of the Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST), hosted, this past Saturday, their first annual Share the Summerstown Forest Day and Food Bank Drive which was a great success. Event organizer Keith Smith was more than happy with the 40 cyclists, hikers and runners who gathered to share the trails and enjoy the forest.

The most adventurous (and fit!) biked 20 km of the trails and had great stories to tell afterwards as people gathered for refreshments in the FOTST Chalet at the trailhead. The hikers adopted a more sedate pace and enjoyed the sun which gave a nice warm feeling on the shoulders.

This was a participation event and while the friendship was well shared so was the joy of giving as Santa’s sleigh was well stocked with nonperishable items for a local food bank. For the occasion, the red utility sled that the Friends own was used to collect the items. FOTST president, Vic Leroux stated, “This is one of the many activities that the Friends organize to help those in need, in addition to our many community service programs that we run such as hosting students on field trips and seniors’ groups.”

The Summerstown Trails are located on Summerstown Road (C.R. 27), 1.6 km north of exit 804 off the 401.