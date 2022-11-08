Shop the Blocks returns to Downtown Cornwall

Downtown Cornwall’s most popular shopping event of the year is back and bigger than ever.

Shop the Blocks returns on Wednesday, November 9th from 5 pm to 9 pm, offering a fun evening showcase of all of the great things that Downtown Cornwall has to offer.

“Shop the Blocks is a great opportunity for shoppers to explore the new and established businesses that make up our Downtown and score some early Christmas deals,” said Josh Casselman, owner of Kings and Little Ones and Chair of the Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA). “Downtown stores and restaurants organize to offer specials and coordinate on extended hours. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

During the event, visitors will have an opportunity to seek out some of the best in food, art, fashion, gifting, pampering, healthy living & much more. There will be merchant giveaways, draws, demonstrations, samplings, and much more to enjoy.

“We have so many amazing shops and restaurants to enjoy Downtown,” said Chris Munro, owner of Life’s Little Pleasures and a member of the DBIA’s promotions and events working group. “Shop the Blocks is the perfect occasion to start your holiday shopping or to find some cool gift ideas. Bring some family or friends and make a night of it with some shopping and dining Downtown!”

Shop the Blocks participants

Shop the Blocks 2022 participants include:

Life’s Little Pleasures

Kid’s Korner

The Squire Shop

DG Vintage

Essential Kitchen

EchoTrends

Simply Jennifer

Carrots N Dates

Pure Organic Spa

Love & Lee

The Happy Popcorn Co

Pommier Jewellers

Mike’s Printing & Apparel

Coleman’s Mod & Repair

Tickle Your Fancy

Laser Advanced Spa

Dreamland

Balanced Massage Therapy

Mellow Brew Marketing

Fairy Sweet

Mexi’s Cornwall

Kastner’s

Additional information

For updates and the latest news on Shop the Blocks 2022, make sure to check out their Facebook event page.