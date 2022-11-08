Shop the Blocks returns to Downtown Cornwall

November 8, 2022 — Changed at 14 h 18 min on November 7, 2022
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Cornwall Tourism
Shop the Blocks returns to Downtown Cornwall
DG Vintage (Photo : Cornwall Tourism)

Downtown Cornwall’s most popular shopping event of the year is back and bigger than ever.

Shop the Blocks returns on Wednesday, November 9th from 5 pm to 9 pm, offering a fun evening showcase of all of the great things that Downtown Cornwall has to offer.

“Shop the Blocks is a great opportunity for shoppers to explore the new and established businesses that make up our Downtown and score some early Christmas deals,” said Josh Casselman, owner of Kings and Little Ones and Chair of the Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA). “Downtown stores and restaurants organize to offer specials and coordinate on extended hours. It’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

During the event, visitors will have an opportunity to seek out some of the best in food, art, fashion, gifting, pampering, healthy living & much more. There will be merchant giveaways, draws, demonstrations, samplings, and much more to enjoy.

“We have so many amazing shops and restaurants to enjoy Downtown,” said Chris Munro, owner of Life’s Little Pleasures and a member of the DBIA’s promotions and events working group. “Shop the Blocks is the perfect occasion to start your holiday shopping or to find some cool gift ideas. Bring some family or friends and make a night of it with some shopping and dining Downtown!”

Shop the Blocks participants

Shop the Blocks 2022 participants include:

Life’s Little Pleasures
Kid’s Korner
The Squire Shop
DG Vintage
Essential Kitchen
EchoTrends
Simply Jennifer
Carrots N Dates
Pure Organic Spa
Love & Lee
The Happy Popcorn Co
Pommier Jewellers
Mike’s Printing & Apparel
Coleman’s Mod & Repair
Tickle Your Fancy
Laser Advanced Spa
Dreamland
Balanced Massage Therapy
Mellow Brew Marketing
Fairy Sweet
Mexi’s Cornwall
Kastner’s

Additional information

For updates and the latest news on Shop the Blocks 2022, make sure to check out their Facebook event page.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Night Market Comes to Downtown Cornwall Friday
Local News

Night Market Comes to Downtown Cornwall Friday

The city has been buzzing in anticipation of Cornwall’s Night Market happening this Friday, August 12 from 4 to 10 pm. The event…

Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Lynn Chauvin as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, along with other BEA+ Winners and Finalists
Local News

Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce announces Lynn Chauvin as the 2022 Citizen of the Year, along with other BEA+ Winners and Finalists

The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the Winners of the 2022 Citizen of the…

Rothmar Holdings Suing City of Cornwall Over Denied Building Permits
Local News

Rothmar Holdings Suing City of Cornwall Over Denied Building Permits

Seaway News has been watching the unfolding tensions between the city, Rothmar Holdings, and downtown…