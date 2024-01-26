SLC morning cancellations in Cornwall today due to inclement weather.  

SLC morning cancellations in Cornwall today due to inclement weather.  

We have informed the SLC community of morning cancellations in Brockville and Cornwall today due to inclement weather.

All on-campus classes, labs, and activities (including athletics/gym, clubs, meetings) scheduled to begin before 12:00 p.m. (noon) today are cancelled.

Students expected to attend placement or clinical are to check-in with their placement location to determine what is best for their individual circumstances (some places of business may be sending employees home or shortening their hours, some placement locations may not be as heavily impacted by weather).

*All classes and on-campus activities for Brockville and Cornwall scheduled to start today at or after 12 noon are proceeding. Students are to check Blackboard for specific instructions or any changes to their particular courses or labs.*

Students are advised to check Blackboard for specific instructions for courses that were to be in-person which could be proceeding in an alternate format.

