Tom Clapp’s Bucket List – Check That Off!

WDMH

When Tom Clapp turned 80, he had a plan. As a 10-year plus cancer survivor, Tom wanted to give back to his community. So he created Tom’s Bucket Run, gathered a team and participated in the 5K Tamarack Ottawa Race Weekend. Along the way, they raised funds for the WDMH Foundation’s Cancer Care Navigator Fund. The team included Dawn Erikson, Libby Pelkey, Marie Schelp, Jennifer Taksma, Debra King, Murray Link, Jonas Fossitt and Cholly Boland.

On December 5th, Tom presented a cheque for $12,875.63 to the WDMH Foundation. “It was a blast and we had a great team,” noted Tom. “This is a cause near to my heart.”

Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s Cancer Care Navigator works with patients to identify their needs and to help them develop a plan to meet their specific goals. She can answer questions about care, provide education, and link to local community resources.

On his fundraising page, Tom shared why he created his very own bucket list: “Life is a gift, so we need to live every day to the fullest, Live well, Laugh often, Love much (Our family motto). … Thanks to early detection and treatment, I can live my life to the fullest, enjoying my family and community. So please support us and let’s fight cancer!”

“Thank you to Tom and his team for this incredible donation and for his commitment to supporting cancer care and raising awareness in our community,” summed up Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “Tom’s enthusiasm is definitely contagious and we are so grateful for his energetic support!”

Cutline: At the presentation are (l-r): Justine Plummer, WDMH Foundation Manager of Direct Mail & Events, Tom Clapp, WDMH CEO Cholly Boland and Jan Clapp.