Two New Restaurants Anchor Revitalized Cornwall Square Food Court

The popular food court at Cornwall Square has reopened, and two new restaurants have joined the lineup of quick service offerings.

“We’re very excited to add new tastes to the existing lineup of food vendors,” says Tom Hughes, Vice President of local developer Weaving Baskets Group, which owns the downtown mall. “With the addition of Juntos and Daily Chuck, our patrons now have even more options to enjoy in the beautiful new Food Hall.”

Juntos Mexican Eatery

Juntos Mexican Eatery invites people to come together to experience dishes infused with the flavours of Mexico. The menu will feature items like delicious burritos, bowls, and tacos—crowned with fresh-made sauces and salsas, and tasty toppings.

Daily Chuck

Next door, Daily Chuck offers the ultimate smash burger experience. The staff will grind the Canadian chuck beef daily, cook them to perfection, put them on a classic Martin’s potato roll, and top them with chef-made chuck sauce, pickles, lettuce, and cheese. Diners will want to pair this with crispy tater tots and creamy milkshakes.

The opening of Juntos and Daily Chuck — both owned and operated by WBG — has been led by Ian Bentley and Chef Luc McCabe, who earlier helped open the Perch and Paddle Pub in South Glengarry.

A New Food Hall Experience

The new food hall represents a significant new experience for local residents and visitors. Renovations included a complete redesign of the area, with architectural enhancements and an open concept ceiling that allows natural light from large skylights. Bright new furniture provides seating for over 185 diners. The two new restaurants join Tim Horton’s, Cedars, Sip n’ Scoop, Wok Express and Asian Wagon. Additional restaurants are expected in the future.

The $1 million redevelopment of the Food Hall marks another milestone in the company’s history of redeveloping local landmarks and investing in Cornwall. WBG plans to invite all community members to a Grand Opening event this fall. An announcement will be made public once details are set.