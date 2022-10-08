Dundas Manor Honours Staff Members For Long Service and Commitment!

Celebrating Our Amazing Team

Everyone is a key part of the puzzle! That was theme of this year’s Staff Appreciation Day held in September. A staff luncheon was held, complete with games and a giant gratitude puzzle.

Congratulations to our Service Award recipients for their years of dedicated service in our home. Eleven staff were honoured for years of service milestones ranging from 5 to 35 years.

In addition, four 2022 Commitment Award winners were recognized. The Commitment Awards shine a light on staff members who exemplify Dundas Manor’s values of respect and dignity, and inspiring happiness and joy every day. Congratulations to Laureen Laing, Kerrie Charlebois, Jennifer Hill, and Angela Gruich.

“You are simply the best in the business,” summed up Board Chair Lisa Little. “Thank you for everything you do every day to care for our residents and each other. We are definitely #DundasManorProud!”