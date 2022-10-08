Dundas Manor Honours Staff Members For Long Service and Commitment!

This year’s service award recipients are: (l-r): Julie Bosse Personal Support Worker; Angela Gruich, Activity Assistant; Stacey Williams, Director of Support Services; Jessica Casselman, Registered Practical Nurse; Dara Ferguson Registered Practical Nurse and Infection Prevention and Control Lead; Lisa O’Neill, Dietary Aide; Connie Collins, Housekeeping/Laundry Aide; and Josephine Caddumlay, Personal Support Worker. Missing from photo: Judy McKee Personal Support Worker; April Murphy Registered Practical Nurse; and Michaela Morrow, Activity Assistant/Physiotherapy Assistant.

Celebrating Our Amazing Team

Everyone is a key part of the puzzle! That was theme of this year’s Staff Appreciation Day held in September. A staff luncheon was held, complete with games and a giant gratitude puzzle.

Congratulations to our Service Award recipients for their years of dedicated service in our home. Eleven staff were honoured for years of service milestones ranging from 5 to 35 years.

In addition, four 2022 Commitment Award winners were recognized. The Commitment Awards shine a light on staff members who exemplify Dundas Manor’s values of respect and dignity, and inspiring happiness and joy every day.  Congratulations to Laureen Laing, Kerrie Charlebois, Jennifer Hill, and Angela Gruich.

“You are simply the best in the business,” summed up Board Chair Lisa Little. “Thank you for everything you do every day to care for our residents and each other. We are definitely #DundasManorProud!”

