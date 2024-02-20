Everyone at Dundas Manor was feeling the love on Valentine’s Day as a giant excavator rolled down the street and onto the empty field that will soon be the new Dundas Manor. This heavy equipment is now preparing the site for the digging phase. Additional fencing has also gone up to secure the construction site.

“This is another exciting milestone in our journey to build a new Dundas Manor for current and future residents,” notes CEO Cholly Boland. “It will be great to watch as the excavators begin digging the giant hole for our new home.”

The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Thirty additional residents will be welcomed. There will be four resident home areas called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window.

The total cost is $63 million. The Ministry of Long-Term Care is providing $45 million. The WDMH Foundation is leading the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign to raise the remaining $18 million. To date, more than $12.5 million has been given by our generous community! “Thank you to everyone who has donated to the campaign to date. It is so nice to meet our wonderful donors and we look forward to meeting many more!” adds Kristen Casselman, Managing Director of the WDMH Foundation.