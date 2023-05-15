HONOURING MISSING & MURDERED INDIGNEOUS PEOPLE

The Mohawk Council of Akwesasne’s Family Wellness Program invited the community and partners to join them in recognizing Missing & Murdered Indigenous People Awareness Day on May 5, 2023.

Representatives from Mohawk Council, Akwesasne Mohawk Police, Canada Border Services Agency, Cornwall Police Service, and the communities of Akwesasne and Cornwall came together at the A’nowara’kowa Arena for an afternoon of events honouring missing and murdered community members and raising awareness of the national crisis.

“We experience a community-wide sadness when we lose someone, especially to violence,” said MCA District Chief April Adams-Phillips. “Today, we honour all those in Akwesasne who have been the victims of violence and murder, and those who are still missing today. We will continue to seek justice and protection for all Akwesasronon.”

A red bench was unveiled outside the pavilion that will serve as a permanent fixture to honour all missing and murdered people.

The Akwesasne Family Wellness Program displayed red dresses around the arena pavilion to symbolize those who are missing. Artwork by Dave Fadden was on display and the image was also on t-shirts that were given to attendees. The late Brad Bonaparte’s image of two red moccasins was also on t-shirts as well as two large cakes served.

AMPS Officer Norman King shared valuable information with the attendees on how and when to report someone missing (as soon as possible), and he provided insight as to how police investigate missing persons cases.

Traditional singers closed the event with Mohawk songs honouring the missing and murdered community members.

MCA would like to thank its Family Wellness Program for coordinating this meaningful event. We would also like to thank CBSA for providing red dress pins to all attendees and for sponsoring the luncheon meals.

Nia:wen’ko:wa to all who attended. #MMIP #MMIW