It’s magic! – Donors give more than $700,000 in first two months of public campaign!

The Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign launched in local communities in June and just over two months later, more than $700,000 has been raised for the new Dundas Manor. Wow!

“We are so grateful for everyone’s support,” says Kristen Casselman, Managing Director of the WDMH Foundation. “Together, we are ensuring the magic continues in the new Dundas Manor!”

The estimated cost of the new building is $63 million. The provincial government is providing approximately $45 million. Our campaign goal is $18 million. To date, more than $11.8 million has been given by our generous community – including $700,000 in just the last two months. Thank you!

“This is getting exciting!” adds Board Chair Lisa Little. “Our community has always been so supportive of Dundas Manor and it is so great to see generous donors helping to realize the vision of a new, modern home to expand the circle of compassionate care!”

Dundas Manor is warm and cozy – but also crowded and dated. The new Dundas Manor will be more than double the size of the current home. Rooms in the new home will be larger – and everyone will have a window. And 30 additional residents will be welcomed to the home. Construction will begin this fall.

For more details about the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care campaign and how you can donate, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169.