The volunteer committee approached the Township of South Stormont last Fall for both financial support

and to assist with a funding application to Veterans Affairs Canada. The committee is composed of Royal

Canadian Legion Branch 569 Members in Long Sault, Lost Villages Historical Society members, Township staff, and local Member of Parliament Eric Duncan.

Earlier this year, Veterans Affairs Canada approved $13,000 in funding through their Community War Memorial Program, which has allowed the Committee to fulfill their vision for the Cenotaph site. Other contributors have included the Township of South Stormont with $10,000, plus various in-kind materials; RCL Branch 569 Long Sault contributing $3,000 and Losey’s Haulage, graciously donating labour in-kind.

The funding has provided a new, upgraded, and accessible interlock base and pathway, raised flower beds, a raised poppy stone, a third flag pole and solar lighting to ensure the monument is visible to both visitors of the Lost Villages Museum and vehicle traffic along County Road 2.

“We are very grateful for the financial support Veterans Affairs Canada has provided us for this project. Without this opportunity, the site would not have received the full attention and all the restorations that it truly deserves,” said Committee Chair Roy Brownell. “These enhancements and modernizations will be visible for decades to come and it has allowed us to pay tribute once again to our local veterans and to thank the families for their service to a better Canada.”

An informational story board will also be added as part of the project, providing the unique history of the

Cenotaph and sharing stories of local veterans from the Lost Villages communities. The Cenotaph is unique in that this has been the third home for it since it was originally dedicated back in 1934. After the Seaway project, the Cenotaph was relocated to Longue Sault Public School, before being moved to its current location along Fran Laflamme Drive at the Lost Villages Museum in 2005.

Members of the public are welcome to attend a Rededication Ceremony at the Lost Villages Museum on

Sunday, September 24th at 1:00pm.