Maureen Adams announced as new SDG Counties CAO

THE COUNTIES, Ontario – Following a comprehensive recruitment process, Warden Carma Williams is pleased to announce that Maureen Adams has been named the new Chief Administrative Officer of the United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry, effective Jan. 3, 2023.

“On behalf of Counties Council I wish to welcome Maureen Adams into her new role as Chief Administrative Officer. Council is thrilled to be making this exciting announcement as we chart a positive course into 2023,” said Warden Williams.

Adams is the first female to be named CAO of SDG Counties and brings with her extensive experience in both the private and public sectors. Before joining SDG Counties Adams was the CAO of the City of Cornwall, a role she held for six years beginning in 2016. Adams joined the City of Cornwall in 2008 as the Chief Financial Officer.

Adams’ time in local government is complemented by a 20-year private sector career in both banking and manufacturing.

“I am looking forward to working alongside County Council and the Warden as we embark on this new opportunity together,” said Adams. “Working for an upper-tier municipality presents me with new and exciting challenges and I anticipate building on the strong relationship SDG Counties enjoys with its local municipalities.”

County Council led the recruitment process to fill the CAO position following the retirement announcement of Tim Simpson this past summer.

“County Council conducted a robust search for the successor of CAO Tim Simpson,” said Warden Williams. “We could not be more delighted with the results.”