Morewood Recreation Association Joins the Dream! 

The small but mighty team of volunteers with the Morewood Recreation Association (RA) have been busy – working on their goal to raise $10,000 for the Expanding the Circle of Compassionate Care Campaign for the new Dundas Manor.

And they are well on their way! At the Morewood RA/Morewood Station 1 North Dundas Fire Services’ Winter Carnival in February, a 50/50 draw was held, raising $645. The winning ticket was held by Darren Chambers. Darren promptly donated his winnings (and more) to the new Dundas Manor. Thanks Darren!

“The Morewood RA is commited to giving back,” explains President Brent Richard. “Helping to raise funds to support the new Dundas Manor is just one of the ways we can make an impact in our community. We hope everyone will join us!”

“We are grateful to the Morewood RA and everyone who bought at 50/50 ticket,” notes Erin Kapcala, Manager of Major and Planned Giving at the WDMH Foundation. “This energetic team has many more events planned to help them meet their goal. In fact, their next event is an Easter Egg Hunt and Touch a Truck on March 30th. Watch for donation boxes for the campaign. And don’t forget to follow the Morewood RA on Facebook to stay in the loop!”

The new Dundas Manor will have four resident home areas, called Homesteads. Each one will have a wonderful gathering space as well as beautiful outdoor gardens nearby. Hallway dining will be a thing of the past as there will be four large, bright dining rooms with enough space for everyone. Rooms in the new home will have only one or two residents – and everyone will have a window. The new two-storey building will be more than double the size of the current home.

For more details about the Dundas Manor campaign, please visit www.dundasmanordream.ca or contact the WDMH Foundation team at 613-774-2422 ext. 6162 or 6169. If you would like to host a community event to benefit the new Dundas Manor, please reach out to Cindy Ault Peters at 343-572-6345 or cpeters@wdmh.on.ca. Thank you for your support!