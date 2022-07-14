New Board Member Brings Construction Expertise

Gerald Beuman has been trying to retire for several years – but his love of building and project management keeps calling him back to work. That’s great news for Dundas Manor.

Gerald is the newest member of the Dundas Manor Board of Directors, and his expertise will serve the Board well. For almost 45 years, Gerald has been a project manager in the construction industry, leading major infrastructure projects throughout the region. One of his most recent projects was a nine-storey, 155 room seniors’ residence in Ottawa.

“Gerald is a welcome addition to the Board,” says Board Chair Lisa Little. “He brings experience and expertise that will be so helpful as we continue to plan for the new Dundas Manor.”

After responding to a Board recruitment ad in the newspaper, Gerald says he is excited to be on Board: “I’m looking forward to learning more and seeing the detailed plans for the new Dundas Manor.”

Gerald is committed to care close to home and his roots in the local area are deep. He and his family live north of Winchester on part of the land that his family farmed on for 30 years. His mother volunteered at Winchester District Memorial Hospital. When not working, Gerald enjoys tending to a large garden, relaxing at a campsite in Quebec, and family time with his wife, two sons and four grandchildren.

Welcome Gerald!