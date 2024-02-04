SRMT Home Improvement Division Informs Community of Tribal Transportation Program Road Safety Audit

AKWESASNE — (Tsiothohrkó:wa/January 29, 2024) The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) Home Improvement Division is informing the Akwesasne Community that they are currently implementing a Tribal Transportation Program Safety Fund (TTPSF – Federal Highways Administration Funding) Grant. A road safety audit (traffic flow analysis) will be underway at the Cook Road and New York State Route 37 intersection located at the SRMT Housing Development location (760 State Route 37).

For a period of five (5) days, two separate cameras will be temporarily installed along that NYS Route 37 corridor in order to collect the traffic date. The data will record vehicle counts, speed averages, traffic congestion, peak hours, types of vehicles pasting through, etc.) The cameras will be installed on Monday, January 29, 2024 and will be promptly removed on Friday, February 2, 2024. The results of the road safety audit will identify recommendations for future safety countermeasures (additional roadway markings, signage, potential lighting, etc.) to be put in place at the intersection. The potential safety measures will assist in optimizing traffic management plans and future intersection infrastructure development, which will enhance the safety of traffic flow through that area, especially as the SRMT Housing Development starts to see homes built and occupied.

We kindly request your cooperation and understanding during this very important data collection and assessment phase. Your participation will contribute to creating safer road conditions at this location for everyone in the Akwesasne community. If you have any questions or concerns regarding the temporary traffic data collection, we encourage you to please reach out to the Director of SRMT’s Home Improvement Division Wilfred J. Bay at (518) 358-2272 ext. 2216.