The Ace of Spades is out there!

July 20, 2022 — Changed at 9 h 48 min on July 20, 2022
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by WDMH Foundation
(Photo : WDMH Foundation)

The Kin Club of Russell’s Catch the Ace 5.0 fundraiser is back – and the WDMH Foundation is once again honoured to be one of the beneficiaries. Join in the fun!

As of July 17th, there are still 48 cards left and the jackpot is estimated to be $22,000. The next draw takes place on July 24th.

“The excitement is building! We are so grateful to the Kin Club of Russell and to everyone who is trying to Catch the Ace in support of the WDMH Foundation’s General Equipment Fund, as well as other charities in our region,” notes Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail and Events.

Get your tickets for Sunday’s draw online at https://kinclubofrussell.ca/catch-the-ace-2022/. And please don’t forget to choose the WDMH Foundation as your charity of choice.

For full details, ongoing updates, and rules of play, visit www.kinclubofrussell.ca. Watch the draw live on Sunday at https://www.facebook.com/Kin-Club-of-Russell-388050434576352.

