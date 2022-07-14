The Canadian Agricultural Safety Association (CASA) – in partnership with Moose Creek Fire Station and with support from Corteva Agriscience – will be hosting a grain safety event this Saturday, July 16th , to educate farmers and other locals on the importance of safe grain handling. Tutorials will be held using new specialized grain safety equipment donated through CASA’s partnership with Corteva Agriscience.

The event details are as follows:

WHO: Moose Creek Fire Station & the Canadian Agricultural Safety Association, supported by Corteva Agriscience

WHEN: Saturday, July 16thTraining runs between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. EST with lunch being provided after training.

WHERE: DOMAR Farms Ltd., 17331 Sandringham, Moose Creek, ON K0C 1W0

WHY: To demonstrate the new technologies brought to Ontario fire departments to help victims who are entrapped in grain and spread awareness of grain and farm safety.

Trainees will be broken into groups of four to take turns performing the different roles – victim, rescuer, and helper. The “victim” will be entrapped in flowing grain while two rescuers and one helper will extricate them from the grain using a cofferdam and pencil auger. The victim role helps trainees gain an understanding of the physical pressure grain entrapment has on the body.

The Master Trainer guides trainees through the rescue and helps them with technical aspects of the rescues:

1. Cofferdam Assembly

2. Hazard identification/communication

3. Potential health effects on victim

CASA works with partners to support initiatives that equip producers, their families and their workers with the information and tools needed to make farms a safe place to live, work and play.

Corteva Agriscience is a global pure-play agriculture company that delivers solutions for the world’s most pressing agriculture challenges. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and a technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to maximizing productivity for farmers and fulfill its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come.