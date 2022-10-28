Pop in This Weekend!

To submit your event email: jmayer@seawaynews.media

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order in advance 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Contact Roly for info: 613-932-9396.

HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT on Mon. Oct 31 starting at 4:30 pm at Lamoureux Park. Free family friendly walk-through event sponsored by the Optimist Club of Cornwall.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: will be held on the last Friday of the month October 28th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

Marche d’automne– Morale en marche. Regoignez- nous pour marches thematiques le 28 octobre. Profiter de strategie de bien etre pour la sante mentale. Contactez 613-937-3132 poste 234 (French Program)

HALLOWEEN TRUNK OR TREAT le lun. 31 octobre à partir de 16 h 30 au parc Lamoureux. Événement gratuit et familial parrainé par le Club Optimiste de Cornwall.