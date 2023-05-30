Canopy Growth signs deal with Indiva for Wana brand of edibles

May 30, 2023 at 13 h 19 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Canopy Growth signs deal with Indiva for Wana brand of edibles

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Cannabis company Canopy Growth Corp. has signed a deal with Indiva Ltd. for the exclusive rights and interests to manufacture, distribute and sell Wana branded edible products in Canada.

The companies also signed a contract manufacturing agreement that grants Indiva the exclusive right to manufacture and supply Wana branded products in Canada for five years, with the ability to renew for an additional five-year term upon mutual agreement.

Under the deal, Canopy Growth will buy about 37.2 million Indiva shares for a purchase price of 5.79 cents per share for a total of nearly $2.2 million giving it a 19.99 per cent stake in Indiva.

The company will also pay Indiva additional consideration representing a value of $844,383 and a cash payment of $1.25 million on May 30, 2024.

Canopy Growth chief executive David Klein says the agreements provide the company more complete ownership over the value chain for the Wana brand in Canada, while ensuring the continuity of high-quality manufacturing.

In addition to Wana, Indiva produces cannabis edibles under the Bhang and Pearls by Grön brands as well as its own banner.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:WEED)

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities
Ontario News

Cannabis company Canopy Growth to lay off 800, close and consolidate some facilities

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. is laying off 800 workers as part of a transformation plan…

Canopy to refile financial results after finding BioSteel ‘material misstatements’
Ontario News

Canopy to refile financial results after finding BioSteel ‘material misstatements’

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says it will refile three of its past quarterly financial…

Canopy breaks out Canadian operations in new unit, lays off 55
Ontario News

Canopy breaks out Canadian operations in new unit, lays off 55

SMITHS FALLS, Ont. — Canopy Growth Corp. says it will be breaking out its Canadian cannabis operations into a stand-alone business…