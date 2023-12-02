Justin Ertel’s three-point night helps Battalion to 8-6 victory over Frontenacs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Justin Ertel scored a goal and added two assists as the North Bay Battalion outscored the Kingston Frontenacs 8-6 on Friday night.

Ihnat Pazii, Ty Nelson, Owen Van Steensel, Dalyn Wakely, Dylan Richter, Brice Cooke and Anthony Romani had the other goals for North Bay.

Jacob Battaglia scored twice while Christopher Thibodeau, Paul Ludwinski, Ethan Miedema and Quinton Burns tallied for Kingston.

STING 4 BULLDOGS 3

SARNIA – Sandis Vilmanis knocked in the game-winning goal at 0:44 of overtime as the Sting edged the Bulldogs.

Andrew LeBlanc, Marko Sikic and Easton Wainwright had the other goals for Sarnia. Cedricson Okitundu, Ben Bujold and Lawson Sherk replied for Brantford.

SPITFIRES 3 STORM 0

GUELPH – Ian Michelone earned the shutout as Windsor downed Guelph.

Michelone kicked out all 25 shots for the Spitfires.

STEELHEADS 5 KNIGHTS 1

LONDON – Luke Misa had a hat trick as the Mississauga Steelheads downed the London Knights.

Steelheads netminder Ryerson Leenders kicked out 29 of 30 shots.

SPIRIT 3 GREYHOUNDS 1

SAULT STE. MARIE – Zayne Parekh scored a goal and an assist as the Saginaw Spirit topped the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds.

Hunter Haight and Rodwin Dionicio had the other goals for Saginaw.

ICEDOGS 4 RANGERS 3

KITCHENER – Zakary Lavoie’s overtime winner gave the Icedogs the win over the Rangers.

It was Lavoie’s second goal of the game. Kevin He and Mike Levin also tallied for Niagara.

WOLVES 9 COLTS 6

SUDBURY – Dalibor Dvorský scored a hat trick as the Sudbury Wolves topped the Barrie Colts.

Quentin Musty and David Goyette added two goals apiece for the Wolves.

—

This roundup was generated automatically with a CP-developed application.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2023.