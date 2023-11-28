Toronto to host New York in PWHL’s first regular-season game on New Year’s day

November 28, 2023 at 17 h 42 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
Toronto to host New York in PWHL’s first regular-season game on New Year’s day

TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s season openers are set.

Toronto will host New York in an afternoon game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1 to open the regular season.

Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place on the evening of Jan. 2, while Minnesota is set to visit Boston on Jan. 3 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

New York will have its home opener Jan. 5 against Toronto at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Minnesota plays its first home game against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

Montreal will be the last to have its home debut with a Jan. 13 clash against Boston at Verdun Auditorium. 

The facilities hosting the teams’ home openers will be among the primary venues for each team, according to the PWHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Scotiabank profits weighed down by bad loan provisions, layoff charges
Ontario News

Scotiabank profits weighed down by bad loan provisions, layoff charges

TORONTO — Scotiabank's profits took a sizable hit last quarter as it felt the early effects of the…

Government impersonation, phishing are top financial scams, Interac survey finds
Ontario News

Government impersonation, phishing are top financial scams, Interac survey finds

TORONTO — Government impersonation is one of the most common financial scams plaguing people across…