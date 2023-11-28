Toronto to host New York in PWHL’s first regular-season game on New Year’s day

TORONTO — The Professional Women’s Hockey League’s season openers are set.

Toronto will host New York in an afternoon game at the Mattamy Athletic Centre on Jan. 1 to open the regular season.

Montreal will visit Ottawa at TD Place on the evening of Jan. 2, while Minnesota is set to visit Boston on Jan. 3 at the Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell.

New York will have its home opener Jan. 5 against Toronto at Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Conn. Minnesota plays its first home game against Montreal on Jan. 6 at Xcel Energy Center.

Montreal will be the last to have its home debut with a Jan. 13 clash against Boston at Verdun Auditorium.

The facilities hosting the teams’ home openers will be among the primary venues for each team, according to the PWHL.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2023.