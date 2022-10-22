Final Minute: South Glengarry

Seaway News asked those running in the 2022 municipal election: tell our readers who you are and why they should vote for you.

Here is what they had to say.

LANG, MARTIN

I am Martin Lang and I am running for Deputy Mayor in the upcoming municipal election in South Glengarry.

Thank you for voting for me as Councillor four years ago. Since then I have become Chair of the Raisin River Conservation Authority, Chair of the Agriculture Advisory Committee and a member of the Committee of Adjustment, Airport Commission, Road Committee and Glen Walter EA Steering Committee.

I have always believed in being involved and volunteering in our community. I have been a volunteer fireman over 15 years, a member of the Glengarry Federation of Agriculture for over 25 years and aWilliamstown Fair volunteer.

I live and farm with my family just outside Williamstown so I know that South Glengarry is a great place to live and work.

I am committed to working for the residents and businesses in South Glengarry. I would appreciate your vote for Deputy Mayor the October 19th-24th.

LALONDE, TODD

Todd is currently employed by the City of Cornwall as the Parks and Landscaping Supervisor. He is also in his 16th year with the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario as an elected trustee representing Glengarry and Cornwall. For the past 6 years, Lalonde has been Board Chair.

Todd is married to Vicki, an elementary teacher for CSDCEO and they have a daughter, Danika, who is an occupational therapist at CCH.

Impeccable work ethic and strong values were instilled in Todd at a young age. He developed a passion for politics and giving back to his community.

Electing Todd would bring experience, strong communication skills and an understanding on how to work with all levels of government. He will be a strong voice for ALL residents of South Glengarry.

Todd’s family is extremely proud to call South Glengarry their home. He envisions making a difference and being part of the solution going forward. Todd wants to build on what this community has to offer.

of history and I hope to be a part of its future. For more information, visit : www.toddlalondecouncillor.com

MCDONELL, SAM

My name is Sam McDonell, born and raised on a dairy and cash crop farm in North Lancaster. I am currently employed as a Crop Input Consultant’s, and am finishing up my first term as Councillor in South Glengarry.

As we wrap up the last week of this campaign I ask for your support to continue the work started by our current council.

A few of my goals include, prioritizing our roads and core infrastructure by properly planning for its replacement. Complete the water tower project planned for Glen Walter to provide more supply and Fire Suppression. Continue to advocate and build internet and cellular towers as well as expand our Natural Gas Network. Finally continue to work with communities when investing in our parks and expand our recreation services by building a municipal boat launch.

Thank you for the last 4 years. It has been an honor to serve as your Councillor and I hope you will support me with you vote this week.

JAWORSKI, STEPHANIE

It was a privilege to be elected in 2018 as Councillor. A pillar of my last platform was to advocate for rural schools; it is still my passion, and work I hope to continue. However, I am more than a rural schools advocate.

I was appointed Deputy Mayor in 2021 by my council colleagues, which I believe was a recognition of my respectful, hard-working and collaborative approach across the many files council has progressed over the past term.

Please visit www.stephaniejaworski.ca for my vision for South Glengarry that focuses on Transparency, Disciplined Financial Management & Long-term Planning, Housing & Infrastructure for Growth, Environment, and Recreation.

If I have the honour to be re-elected, I will continue to work hard, be accessible and prepared. I will continue to be fiscally responsible and make informed decisions that benefit the whole community.

About me: I work for Imperial Oil where I advise large customers, across Canada, on how to be more fuel efficient and lower emissions with next generation diesels, including biodiesel and renewable diesel. My husband, Ron, and our three children, live and go to school in Williamstown and we own and operate Old 4th Hop Yard, a Certified Organic hop farm.

MILNER, Jacqueline

I, Jacqueline Milner, am running for South Glengarry Deputy Mayor, to assist my district and surrounding Municipalities to thrive. My husband and I have flourished in SG for 20+ years. I am a self-employed artist who has a solid work ethic.

In the ‘Association for Municipalities of Ontario’ documents it mentions that “Having people with a variety of backgrounds and lived experiences on council helps the municipality better meet the needs of all residents and businesses.” Having lived and worked in communities such as Toronto, Gravenhurst, and Montreal, in the fields of Customer Service, Camera Repair, and as a School Bus Driver, echoes this “variety of lived experiences”.

If you want representation that is prepared and respectful, is dedicated, kind, hardworking and courageous, brings trouble-shooting, problem solving and team work skills to the table, VOTE Jacqueline Milner for Deputy Mayor.

A Milner VOTE, supports what many in our community are asking for, “solutions balanced with care for our planet”.

You can count on efficient use of your tax dollars, advocacy and decisions that reflect the best interests of our residents, businesses, and agricultural community, keeping in mind the needs of generations to come.

You can contact me through electjmilner.ca

BOUGIE, TREVOR

My name is Trevor Bougie and I was raised in Summerstown Station on a small farm and a family owned business. I graduated from Char-Lan, spent 3 years In the Canadian Armed Forces, then attended Laurentian University. I am now currently a teacher in the CDSBEO.

It was an honour to serve as councillor from 2010-2018. I have made my voice heard on many issues; it was my motion requesting that the province designate paramedics a fully essential service. Which resulted in an additional paramedic for South Glengarry.

For this term, I have four priorities: infrastructure, agriculture, business, and community. Cell phone coverage and internet speed need to be improved. A comprehensive asset management plan will provide our residents value for money and fiscal responsibility.

I am an approachable, bilingual, and visible member of this community. I have attended or volunteered at local events my whole life. I love South Glengarry and want to continue to see it grow, as my wife and I raise our family here. For additional information, please visit my website: votetrevorbougie.ca.

On October 19th to 24th vote for experience, dedication and someone who will lead South Glengarry into the future. Vote for Trevor Bougie.