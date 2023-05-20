SDSG NDP Riding Association Launches New Website

May 20, 2023 — Changed at 14 h 32 min on May 17, 2023
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by the SDSG NDP Riding Association
Comment count:
SDSG NDP Riding Association Launches New Website
NDP logo

Are you feeling like your voice isn’t being heard? Are you frustrated with the current state of affairs in your community? If so, the newly launched website of the SDSG NDP Riding Association at www.sdsgndp.ca could be just what you need.

With a plan of hope, fresh leadership, and an open door policy, the New Democratic Party (NDP) offers a way for you to get involved in shaping the future of your community. By joining the conversation on our NDP NPD Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Facebook page, you can be part of the movement to create positive change.

We know that politics can be challenging, but it’s also an essential part of the solution. By working together, we can find a new way forward and make a real difference in the lives of those around us.

So, let’s get to know each other and collaborate on creating the changes we want to see. For more information on how to get involved, contact Tanis Brown, President of the SDSG NDP Riding Association, at president@sdsgndp.ca . Let’s make our voices heard and work towards a brighter future for all.

