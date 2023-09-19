Annual Golf Tournament Raises $47K for Foundation

Golfers, along with dedicated volunteers and community members, converged in support of the 16th annual Upper Canada District School Board Champions for Kids Foundation (C4K) golf tournament at Upper Canada Golf Course in Morrisburg on July 4.

The annual fundraiser showcased the unwavering commitment of the community, raising $47,067. The single-day event’s success was made possible through registrations, sponsorships and generously donated silent and live auction items from local businesses and community members, as well as all the support from the volunteers that made the tournament happen.

“The annual golf tournament has consistently been the highlight of our year and the largest fundraising event for the Champions for Kids Foundation,” said Casey Nelson, President of the Champions for Kids Foundation. “We are continually inspired by the tremendous outpouring of support, passion, and unity exhibited for C4K. With the unwavering commitment of sponsors, golfers, volunteers, and donations, we can extend financial assistance to UCDSB children and their families.”

Since its establishment in 2008, the Champions for Kids Foundation has made a significant impact on thousands of students within the UCDSB, raising more than $2 million to date.

These funds help level the playing field for UCDSB students and their families, with a focus on aiding children to participate in summer camps, sports, dance lessons, and other activities that help them thrive outside the classroom.

The Foundation also helps families with unexpected costs or when they need extra support, providing items such as eyeglasses, EpiPens, and warm clothing during the winter.