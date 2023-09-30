Get Ready to Have Fun at Hockey Night in Winchester

Lots to Do at NHL Alumni Hockey Game on October 14th

The WDMH Foundation’s first-ever NHL Alumni Hockey Game is gearing up to be a fun night for hockey players and families who want to come and watch the game.

In addition to cheering on NHL superstars like Chris Neil and Wendel Clark up against local hockey players, there will be a silent auction, raffles, games, and a free photo booth. Food will be provided by Graham and Lori Ball of Triple B Canteen. And local hockey enthusiast Liam Maguire will be our emcee for the evening.

The event will take place on Saturday, October 14th at the Joel Steele Community Centre and Sam Ault Arena in Winchester. Doors open at 6:30 pm and the game starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets to watch the game are $35 each. For $100, you can purchase a VIP ticket that also includes a Meet and Greet with the NHL Alumni players after the game. Appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

“This is going to be a fun community event with something for everyone,” explains Justine Plummer, Manager of Direct Mail & Events at the WDMH Foundation. “For those who want to play, we have a website ready to sign up and create a fundraising page. If you just want to come to watch the game and take part in all the fun, we have a website to buy tickets. It’s going to be a great night!”

Proceeds from the evening will go to the Foundation’s General Equipment Fund. Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the purchase of medical equipment for Ontario hospitals. That’s where the WDMH Foundation and our generous donors come in.

To register as a player, visit: https://bit.ly/wdmhhockey-registration. There are still 8 spots left to play so sign up soon.

To purchase regular or VIP tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/wdmhhockey-tickets.

If you have questions or wish to purchase tickets at the hospital, please contact Justine Plummer at 613-774-2422 ext. 6172 or jplummer@wdmh.on.ca.