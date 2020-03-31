Ontario schools to remain closed throughout April

ONTARIO – The Ontario government announced on Tuesday, March 31 that schools across the province will remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The province originally extended March break by two weeks, this further extension is to better ensure the safety of students.

“The decision to extend school closures was not made lightly. We know from the medical experts that the next two weeks will be critical in the fight against COVID-19 and that’s why we’re taking further action to keep our kids safe and healthy by having them stay home,” said Premier Ford. “At the same time, we cannot put the school year in jeopardy. That’s why we’re providing additional tools for at-home learning and ensuring students from kindergarten to Grade 12 to post secondary education can finish their academic year and get the credits they need to graduate.”

Under the Emergency Declaration that the Premier issued on March 17 however, private schools, licensed daycares and EarlyON programs will be allowed to re-open on April 14 unless further emergency action is taken.

The government is assuring students that they will not miss their chance to graduate this year.

“We will do whatever it takes to keep students safe from COVID-19 – which is why we have extended the school closure period and why we have unveiled a teacher-led program that keeps students learning while at home,” said Minister Lecce. “By providing clarity for parents, enhancing support for students and enabling the teacher-student relationship, we are ensuring our children continue to safely learn – providing some sense of stability and hope for them amid this difficulty.”