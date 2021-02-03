Cornwall man facing charges of assault, sexual assault, cruelty to animals . . .

Cornwall, ON – Evan MacKay, 22 of Cornwall was arrested on February 1st, 2021 and charged with the following:

· 1 count of Assault

· 5 counts of Sexual Assault

· 2 counts of Assault Causing Bodily Harm (choking)

· 1 count of Forcible Confinement

· 4 counts of Sexual Interference

· 2 counts of Invitation to Sexual Touching

· 1 count of Cruelty to Animals

It is alleged between September, 2020 and December 2020 the man sexually assaulted persons known to him. It is also alleged during this time the man displayed cruel behaviour towards his dog. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued by the Sexual Assault Child Abuse unit (SACA). On February 1st, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on February 1st, 2021 and charged with breach of undertaking for communicating with a certain person. It is alleged the man was found to be in the company of a person he has conditions not to associate with during a traffic stop on February 1st, 2021. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as the conditions stem from a domestic incident and would identify the victim in the matter.

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on February 21st, 2021 and charged with breach of 2 release orders for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged on January 31st, 2021 the youth breached her release conditions and police were contacted to investigate. On February 1st, 2021 a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended the OPP station in Long Sault as they had the youth in custody on Cornwall’s charges. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Cornwall, ON – Katlen Moore, 29 of Cornwall was arrested on February 2nd, 2021 and charged with breach of a release order far failing to report as directed. It is alleged the woman failed to report during January 2021 and an investigation ensued. On February 2nd, 2021 the woman was spotted by a member of the Cornwall Police Service. She was taken into custody after a brief foot chase and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED OPERATION, FLIGHT FROM POLICE, DANGEROUS DRIVING, ASSAULT POLICE, RESIST ARREST, POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

Cornwall, ON – Mathieu Lamarche, 38 of Cornwall was arrested on February 2nd, 2021 and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired

Flight from Police

Dangerous Operation

Mischief under $5,000

Assault Peace Officer x 2 counts

Breach Probation x 2 counts (failing to keep the peace)

Breach Prohibition Order x 7 counts (conducted energy weapon)

Breach Release Order x 3 counts (driving, weapon, drugs)

Operation while Prohibited

Proceeds of Crime Under $5,000 (Canadian currency)

Resist Arrest

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking x 6 counts (Cocaine, Oxycodone, Morphine, Suboxone, Acetaminophen)

It is alleged in the early morning hours of February 2nd, 2021 the man was driving in a dangerous manner in the area of Marlborough Street South when he fled from police. He was taken into custody after having damaged two police cruisers at Fourth Street. During this time the man who was suspected to be under the influence of intoxicating substances was found to be in possession of a quantity of controlled substances, Canadian currency and a conducted energy weapon (tazer). He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 44 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).