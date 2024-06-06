French Comedy ‘Dépêche-toi Bibiche’ Takes the Stage in Cornwall

The Théâtre de L’Amalgame is set to delight audiences with the French comedy “Dépêche-toi bibiche, on va rater l’avion.” This three-act play by Jérôme Dubois, adapted and directed by Pauline Laneville,will be performed at the Seaway Valley Theatre in Cornwall.

The play revolves around Marc and Sophie, a couple eagerly anticipating their Moroccan vacation, only to face unexpected complications from their meddlesome neighbor and a scheming building superintendent. The ensemble cast features Martine Chabot, Murielle Bourdeau, Victor Dupuis, Anne-Marie Villemaire, Alain St-Arnaud, Denise Therriault, Dianne Gauthier, Annee-Marie Paquette, and Mario Gagnon.

Pauline Laneville, who is directing her first adult play after years of directing school productions, expressed her excitement: “It’s been an incredible experience directing this play. I’m so happy I went on this adventure with this wonderful group. Everybody is enthusiastic about this play, loves this script, and puts in the effort, work, and hours without complacency.”

Laneville also highlighted the growing enthusiasm within the French-speaking community of Cornwall: “We are attracting more and more enthusiasm from the French-speaking community of Cornwall.” Also, “The Seaway Valley Theatre Company has collaborated with us for this show, and they have been amazing,” Laneville added.

The play will take place place on June 13, 14, 21, and 22 at 7:00 p.m., and June 15 and 23 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are available at L’Amalgame des arts, de la langue française et du Théâtre (lamalgamedesarts.ca) or by calling 613-362-0931.