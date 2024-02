February 16th is National Almond Day.

This small but mighty nut is packed with protein and healthy fats, making it a great snack to keep you fueled throughout the day.

Almonds, a bite-sized little nut common in trail mix and other breakfast and snack recipes. More likely than not, you’ve tried an almond before. But, did you know there is an entire day devoted to the celebration of almonds?! National Almond Day is a reason for foodies to celebrate!

