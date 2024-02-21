National Sticky Bun Day

February 21, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 26 min on January 4, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
SEAWAY NEWS
Comment count:
National Sticky Bun Day

February 21st is National Sticky Bun Day.

Imagine sinking your teeth into gooey, caramelized goodness atop a swirl of dough—these delightful pastries are a sweet indulgence worth savoring.

Whether a person has a sweet tooth or prefers a carbohydrate-filled treat, the sticky bun is the ideal gastronomic delight to fill the void! Fortunately, for those who enjoy a good sticky bun, an entire day is dedicated to celebrating and eating them. And who is going to complain about that?

Now it’s time to celebrate and enjoy National Sticky Bun Day!

Share a story with us in the comments section! 

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

National Muffin Day
A&E Plus

National Muffin Day

February 20th is National Muffin Day. Warm, freshly baked treats with a crispy exterior and fluffy interior, in a variety of flavors — perfect for breakfast or a snack. Who…

The Sheepdogs bring their Backyard Boogie tour to the Aultsville Theatre Wednesday March 27 with special guest Daniel Romano’s Outfit.
A&E Plus

The Sheepdogs bring their Backyard Boogie tour to the Aultsville Theatre Wednesday March 27 with special guest Daniel Romano’s Outfit.

Cornwall, ON - Breaking away from the well-trodden path of major cities and bustling music hubs, The…