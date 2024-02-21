February 21st is National Sticky Bun Day.

Imagine sinking your teeth into gooey, caramelized goodness atop a swirl of dough—these delightful pastries are a sweet indulgence worth savoring.

Whether a person has a sweet tooth or prefers a carbohydrate-filled treat, the sticky bun is the ideal gastronomic delight to fill the void! Fortunately, for those who enjoy a good sticky bun, an entire day is dedicated to celebrating and eating them. And who is going to complain about that?

Now it’s time to celebrate and enjoy National Sticky Bun Day!

