Pop in This Weekend!

Monkland Country Market/Farmers Market October 8 from 9-3 – Rain or Shine – Held at the Monkland & District Community Center 17337 County Road 43, Monkland.

LION’S CLUB BONVILLE is holding a Classic Country Music & Dance Event on Oct. 8th from 7-11 pm. Octoberfest sausages, French fries, veggies, salad and desserts. Supper served at 6 pm. Catered by the Lion’s Club. Info or tickets: Marland 613-9336-3625.

CORNWALL LEGION BRANCH 297 SENIORS OVER 60 CLUB Bid Euchre will be held in the Glen Lounge. The dates for October are as follows: Thurs., 6, 13 and 27 in the main hall. Starting time 1 pm

Marche d’automne- Morale en marche. Regoignez- nous pour 4 marches thematiques le 7, 14, 21 et 28 octobre. Profiter de strategie de bien etre pour la sante mentale. Contactez 613-937-3132 poste 234 (French Program)

ENCORE EDUCATION CENTRE daytime sessions for adults 50+. No exams or grades. New courses and workshops starting weekly through October and November. Info: www.encorecornwall.com or call 613-937-1525.

Stormont County 4-H. Tickets available on-line at www.avonmorefair.ca or 613-363-1458.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH invites you to our Sunday Morning Worship Service at 10:00 a.m. October 9th Special Guest Speaker John Lounsberry , October 16th Rev. Krista Shaver . Nursery available, Kids Konnect ( ages 4 to 12 years ) Bible Study in person or via Zoom 6:30 p.m. Thursdays. Info 613-936-9166 (780 Sydney St.) or cornwallwesleyan@gmail.com or visit www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca