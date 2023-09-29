Pop in This Weekend!

ORANGE SHIRT DAY – Sat. Sept 30, 1-4PM at Lamoureux Park. Speakers, performers, presentations, vendors. Vendor registration contact Carolyn.francis@akwesasne.ca or julia.benedict@akwesasne.ca. To volunteer contact nova.cook@cwcas.ca or andrea.ciampaglia@cwcas.ca.

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY COUNCIL – COMMUNICATION WORKS (4 Fridays) FREE Starts Friday, Sept. 29, 10-12. Dive into interactive lessons, engaging discussions, and hands-on activities. Training at Cornwall Public Library. Register 613-932-7161.

THE READY, STEADY, WIGGLES LIVE TOUR is coming to the Cornwall Civic Complex on Friday, September 29th, 2023. Doors open at 5:00PM and showtime is 6:00PM. Tickets are $56.00 each, and there are good seats still available. You can purchase on-line at www.ticketpro.ca or call the Civic Complex Box Office at (613) 938-9400.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on Sept. 29th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Sunday Morning Worship Service 10am. Konnect Kids 4-12 years. Nursery avail. Midweek Bible Study Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. ( Starting Sept. 14th ) Info. 613-936-9166 or cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com or www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION Fish and Chips. Every Friday from 4:30-6:30. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB Bonville. Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-932-9396.

_____________________________________________

JOURNÉE DU TISSU ORANGE – Samedi 30 septembre, de 13 h à 16 h, au parc Lamoureux. Conférenciers, artistes, présentations, vendeurs. Pour l’inscription des vendeurs, contactez Carolyn.francis@akwesasne.ca ou julia.benedict@akwesasne.ca. Pour faire du bénévolat, contactez nova.cook@cwcas.ca ou andrea.ciampaglia@cwcas.ca.

CONSEIL D’ALPHABÉTISATION TRI-COUNTY – COMMUNICATION WORKS (4 vendredis) GRATUIT Commence le vendredi 29 septembre, de 10 à 12 heures. Plongez dans des leçons interactives, des discussions passionnantes et des activités pratiques. Formation à la Bibliothèque publique de Cornwall. S’inscrire au 613-932-7161.

La tournée READY, STEADY, WIGGLES LIVE TOUR sera présentée au Complexe civique de Cornwall le vendredi 29 septembre 2023. Les portes ouvrent à 17 h et le spectacle a lieu à 18 h. Les billets coûtent 56 $ chacun et il y a encore de bonnes places disponibles. Vous pouvez acheter des billets en ligne à www.ticketpro.ca ou appeler la billetterie du Complexe civique au (613) 938-9400.

Collecte de fonds SPAGHETTI : le dernier vendredi du mois. La prochaine collecte de fonds aura lieu le 29 septembre aux Chevaliers de Colomb, 205 rue Amelia (en bas) de 11h30 à 13h et de 16h à 18h30.

CORNWALL WESLEYAN CHURCH Culte du dimanche matin à 10h. Konnect Kids 4-12 ans. Nursery disponible. Étude biblique en milieu de semaine les jeudis à 18 h 30 (à partir du 14 septembre) Info. 613-936-9166 ou cornwallwesleyan@gamil.com ou www.cornwallwesleyanchurch.on.ca

LÉGION ROYALE CANADIENNE Fish and Chips. Tous les vendredis de 16 h 30 à 18 h 30. À emporter ou à manger sur place. Commander : 613-933-2362.

CLUB DES LIONS DE CORNWALL TOWNSHIP Bonville. Petit déjeuner tous les dimanches de 8 à midi. Info : Roly 613-932-9396.